Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.05.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 over the last quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

