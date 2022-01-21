RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in December

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 655.0 days.

OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $914.40 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $786.50 and a 1 year high of $1,155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $952.30 and its 200 day moving average is $982.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

