Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

