Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 4,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

