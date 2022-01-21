Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $863.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

