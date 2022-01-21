Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 70,424 Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xunlei by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xunlei by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

