Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.37.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.10.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.