Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Qualys by 98,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,473 shares of company stock valued at $51,547,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

