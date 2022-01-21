Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,473 shares of company stock worth $51,547,060 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,810. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

