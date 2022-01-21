QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.41

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.41 and traded as low as $36.15. QNB shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 1,038 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QNB’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

