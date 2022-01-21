Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of APEN opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. CPMG Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.