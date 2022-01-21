PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $4,584,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth about $953,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.16 million and a P/E ratio of 50.81.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

