Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
NYSE:PMM remained flat at $$7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 129,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $8.92.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.71%.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
