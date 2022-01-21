Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NYSE:PMM remained flat at $$7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 129,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 183,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.