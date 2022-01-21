PutinCoin (PUT) Hits Market Cap of $784,824.50

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $784,824.50 and approximately $35.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00095950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,805.52 or 0.99921905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00027548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00476841 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

