Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.37.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
PSTG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 250,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,176. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
