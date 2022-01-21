Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 250,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,176. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

