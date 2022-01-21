Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $284.40 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.10 or 0.07217059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.62 or 1.00160356 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063198 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

