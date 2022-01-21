Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €134.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.28 ($132.14).

PUM stock opened at €95.52 ($108.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. Puma has a 1-year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

