Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.