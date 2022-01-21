Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,520 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after buying an additional 718,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

