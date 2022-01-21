Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

