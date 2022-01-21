Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $383.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.28. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

