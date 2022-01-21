Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $354.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

