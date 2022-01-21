PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $206.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.42. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

