PSI Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.19. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

