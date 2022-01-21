PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,922 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

