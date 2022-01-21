PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

