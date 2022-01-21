ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 12.1%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) rose 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 1,348,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,689,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter.

