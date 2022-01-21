Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

