Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.42

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.42 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.99). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 3,101,740 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.24) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

