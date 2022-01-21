Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 21.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 442.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 68,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 39.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

DTIL traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,293. The stock has a market cap of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.48. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

