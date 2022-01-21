PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

