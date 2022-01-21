Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 631,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,791,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

