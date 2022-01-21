Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,628 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 7.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $181,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

PDD traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. 51,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.