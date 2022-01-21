People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,778,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,791. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

