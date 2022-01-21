People s United Financial Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.59 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.