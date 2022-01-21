People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $206.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.