People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,289 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

