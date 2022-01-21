PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $506.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

