Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2094171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.