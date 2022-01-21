Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 102,238 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,238 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $51,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,088. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

