Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 10,730 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

