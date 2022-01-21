Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.21. 10,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,908. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

