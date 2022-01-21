Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after buying an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,763. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

