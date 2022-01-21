Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 5,960 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $76,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. 377,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,191. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

