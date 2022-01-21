Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.91.

Shares of TFX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.61. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.