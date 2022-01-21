Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 55,842 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 16,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,525. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.