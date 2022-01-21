PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.83 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $112.83 million and $257,223.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006448 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,620,214,980 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,025,957 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

