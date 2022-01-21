PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. 285,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. The company has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

