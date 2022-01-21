PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,288,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 8.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.05% of PayPal worth $3,197,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. The company had a trading volume of 260,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $172.60 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.