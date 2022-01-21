Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $249.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Get Paylocity alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average is $248.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.